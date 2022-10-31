New Coloring Book Launches With Free Giveaway This Saturday!

French Quarter, St. Martin – The Les Fruits de Mer association has published a new coloring book, Soualiga Island. The book showcases animals that live on the island of St. Martin, so kids can color them and learn their names in four of the many languages spoken here.

“Soualiga is one of the Amerindian names for this island,” said author Jenn Yerkes. “Although English is the most common language here, this has been a richly multi-lingual place for a very long time. We wanted to celebrate that with a multi-lingual book for very young folks. So in this book, everything is in English, French, Spanish and Dutch.”

The book spotlights the wide variety of wildlife on St. Martin. For each animal, there is an illustrated coloring page with the animal’s name in all four languages. Each one also has a page where kids can practice writing the names of the animal. There is a visual guide on the back cover with vivid color photos of all the animals. This encourages kids to learn what these creatures look like, and spot them in the wild.

“Everyone needs to read and write. The best way to learn is to start early. This book makes it fun by using animals from this island that kids can see around them. We believe the local focus will help kids connect more with reading and writing,” said Les Fruits de Mer co-founder Mark Yokoyama. “This book is especially designed to encourage kids to practice handwriting. And to give teachers a great way to help their students practice it, too!”

“With multi-lingual books, more parents and family members who might speak a different language at home can still join in kids’ education,” added Jenn Yerkes. “Plus, it’s cool to learn animal names in different languages!”

Free copies of Soualiga Island will be given away at Amuseum Naturalis on Saturday, November 5th from 9am to noon, thanks to Delta Petroleum. Amuseum Naturalis is a free museum of nature and heritage located in French Quarter, St. Martin. It is open every day from sunrise to sunset.

The book is also available as a free download from http://lesfruitsdemer.com, and for purchase on amazon.com worldwide. Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies are encouraged to contact Les Fruits de Mer at info@lesfruitsdemer.com. Companies or individuals interested in sponsoring copies for schools are also encouraged to contact the association.

Free printed copies of Soualiga Island will also be given to local schools and students as part of Les Fruits de Mer’s 2022 book giveaway program. This project is supported by the Politique de la ville de Saint-Martin, implemented by the State and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin. Soualiga Island was produced with support from the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Agence nationale de la cohésion des territoires.