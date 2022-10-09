MP Romou Launches “Loving Our Teachers Out Loud” Initiative

Teams up with local businesses to show teacher appreciation

In commemoration of World Teacher’s Day on October 5th, 2022, MP Angelique J.G. Romou via the Raise Your Voice Foundation joined together with the local business community to love our teachers out loud and thank them for making a resounding difference in the lives of our students and families

The 2022 “Loving Our Teachers Out Loud” initiative is a Coupon Brochure, filled with discounts and freebies for our teachers on Sint Maarten to enjoy. MP Romou did a school tour and visited every school on Dutch St. Maarten to personally pay tribute and give words of encouragement and to distribute the coupon Brochures to all teachers. These coupons will be available to be redeemed by teachers during the period October 2022 thru March 2023. Teachers would present the respective coupon in person at participating businesses in order to redeem the discount or free item.

MP Romou thanked all twenty-five local businesses who hopped onboard the initiative to show their appreciation to our local teachers with discounts and free items. These businesses are Obersi Group, Domino’s Pizza, KFC, The Sugar Mill Café, Mark’s Place Restaurant, Beirut Restaurant, Lucky’s Shopping Center, Victor’s Cosmetics, Blue Point, Inglot, Overstocks, Pineapple Pete’s, Addicted Hair Lounge, Georgina’s Nails, Shop and Take, Dollar Smart, Beautylicious, Colosseum SXM, Divico, Carrefour Market, Crocs, Fire Fit Gym, Ace Home Center, Sale & Pepe Restaurant and T’s Closet.

“I know the hardships that the teachers on our island are currently facing, and I know that this doesn’t begin to solve them however please know that I am working hard behind the scenes doing what I can (as a citizen and a Member of Parliament) to contribute to better conditions for our teachers. I believe that each individual can do their part to bring about change and that is why I had to recognize every teacher for their hard work and dedication to the teaching profession and by extension empowering our future leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, being able to team up together with our local business community to show appreciation in commemoration of World Teacher’s Day is an honor. To our beloved teachers, please consider this as a token of appreciation on behalf of the community that love you. We see your hard work; we appreciate your hard work and we want to love you out loud for your hard work. Happy World Teachers’ Day!” MP Romou concluded.