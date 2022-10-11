Lifeless body found in Simpson bay lagoon

SIMPSON BAY , Sint Maarten — On Monday October 10th, 2022 the Coast Guard substation in Sint. Maarten was notified by the police (KPSM) that they received a notification that a body was seen floating in the Simpson Bay Lagoon.

A Metal Shark was immediately sent to the location to investigate the matter. The Coast Guard officers retrieved the body of a male person and brought him to shore. The body of the deceased was handed over to the police and the public prosecutor, who will now continue with the investigation.

The Coast Guard would like to express its condolences to the family of the deceased.