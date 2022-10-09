Integrity Chamber will host “Meet and Greet” events for Community Outreach

The Integrity Chamber will host a series of “Meet and Greet” events in October as part of its community outreach initiative. The events will consist of a short presentation about the Integrity Chamber and the importance of integrity, followed by an informal hangout with members of the community and the representatives of the Integrity Chamber. These events are open to the public and provide an opportunity for the Integrity Chamber to hear from the people of Sint Maarten.

The first event will take place on Tuesday, October 18th, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, at the Simpson Bay Sports Community Centre. On Thursday October 20th, also from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, a second event will be held at the Senior Citizens Recreational Centre in Hope Estate. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided.

The Integrity Chamber looks forward to connecting with the people of Sint Maarten and having fruitful conversations about integrity. For more information about the Integrity Chamber, visit the website at www.integritychamber.sx.