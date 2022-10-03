Hurricane Ian Disrupts Cruise Ship Call

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) Norwegian Getaway has cancelled its port call for Tuesday, October 4th due to the passing of Hurricane Ian and its impact on Florida.

Norwegian Getaway was scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on September 29 on a nine-night voyage.

Other destinations impacted by the cancellation are Great Stirrup Cay, Antigua, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.

A number of cruise lines have altered their planned itineraries at homeports such as Port Miami, Everglades, Tampa, Jacksonville and Baltimore, due to the passing of major Hurricane Ian and the damage that it has caused throughout certain parts of Florida.