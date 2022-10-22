Couple arrested for domestic violence

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the early morning of Oct. 18, 2022, central dispatch received a report of domestic violence going on at an address on A.th Illidge road where a woman was allegedly assaulted .

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the male suspect with the initials K.P had punched his girlfriend after an altercation.

According to established protocols for use of domestic violence, the police patrol detained male suspect.

He was later brought to the police station in philipsburg interrogated and later incarcerated.

prosecuting the investigation it was later discovered that the female victim with the initials A.K.M also committed criminal assault .

She was summoned to report to the police station in philipsburg which she did. She was hereafter also arrested in connection with assault and questioned and incarcerated .

Oftentimes, the police are the first to respond to domestic violence, typically when someone calls 911. Typically, at least one of the two partners is arrested if the police have a reasonable belief that an assault occurred, if the victim feared imminent harm, or if there was an assault resulting in bodily injury.

In some instances, the partner who initially called 911 is also arrested if there is domestic violence on the part of the other party. The 911 number merely provides the impetus for the police to investigate what happened.

Suicide prevention

In the last few days, Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) have noted an increase in incidents of attempted suicide within the community.

Our officers do their best to intervene and keep all individuals safe. The objective is always to de-escalate the situation However, this has been a challenge because our officers lack the professional skills and training to support individuals experiencing mental health crises.

KPSM understands that many people in the community are going through difficult times

at the moment. Your problems may seem overwhelming and permamanent. This profound and persistent feelings of helplessness may lead to depression.

Suicide is often the result of an untreated mental illness. Suicidal thoughts can occur in anyone, regardless of age, gender or background. While it is not uncommon, they should not be taken as normal and often indicate more severe issues.

If you are going through difficult time, reach out to your family and friends for support. Talk to your doctor about potential treatments if these feelings persist.

If you or someone you know maybe in need of professional assistance, contact the

Mental Health Foundation via the crisis hotline at +1 721 520 5556 or via de website at https://www.mhf.sx/

Mental Health Foundation of Sint Maarten provides the most relevant psychiatric care services to the population of St. Maarten and neighboring islands. Their mission includes prevention to mitigate as much as possible the negative impact of mental disorders on individual’s wellbeing and on society.

Every life is valuable

Tips for Building good mental health

⦁ Eat nutritious meals

⦁ Get Active: Go for a walk on the boardwalk

⦁ Spend some time in the sun!

⦁ Break up to monotony: try something new in your daily routine

⦁ Journal: Write down ten things you are grateful for

⦁ Spend time doing the thing you love with the people you love

⦁ Be nice to yourself

Remember, every life is valuable