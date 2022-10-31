Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding National Ordinance Budget amendment 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 1, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on October 28, 2022 will be reconvened on Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will return to answer questioned posed by Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

⦁ Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2022 (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2022) (IS/104/2022-2023 d.d. 21 oktober 2022) (ZJ 2022-2023-164)

(Draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance on the 2022 Budget (National Ordinance budget amendment 2022) (IS/104/2022-2023 dated October 21, 2022) (PY 2022-2023-164))

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.facebook.com/sxmparliament www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx