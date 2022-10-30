Cft: “Chairman Raymond Gradus resigns as per February 1st, 2023”

Willemstad – Prof. dr. Raymond Gradus will resign as of February 1st, 2023 as Chairman of the Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Board of financial supervision Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba and the Board of Aruba financial supervision. This means that his second term will end slightly earlier than the date on which it would expire, being July 1st, 2023.

Gradus is also a professor of governance and economics of the public and non-profit sector at Vrije University Amsterdam (VU). Combining these two functions is a heavy responsibility, as he points out. Gradus intends to make a number of trips in the coming months aimed at the academic world. He looks back on delightful but intensive years as financial supervisor of the islands and countries of the former Netherlands Antilles. A suitable successor, who is currently being recruited, will start on February 1st, 2023.

Prof. dr. Gradus has been the Chairman of the three Boards since July 1st, 2017. On July 1st, 2020 he was reappointed for a second three years’ term. In addition to his position as professor, he is also affiliated with the Accounting department of the Vrije University Amsterdam and the Zijlstra Center for Public Control, Leadership & Governance. He is a fellow of the Tinbergen Institute as well. Professor Gradus has several scientific and academic publications to his name on topics such as social security, co-governance, environmental policy and public finance. He is furthermore chairman of the audit committee of the Supervisory Board of The Hague University of Applied Sciences (HHs).