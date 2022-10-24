Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the approval of travel schedule for the 2nd Semester of the year 2022 in connection with Committee and Board of Directors meetings of Parlatino

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 24, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval of travel schedule for the 2nd Semester of the year 2022 in connection with Committee and Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) meetings of Parlatino (IS/049/2022-2023 dated September 30, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

