Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend and participate in the 32nd Congress and Trade Mission in the Netherlands.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 17, 2022. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval composition delegation and provisions Members of Parliament to attend and participate in the 32nd Congress and Trade Mission titled: “Gelijkwaardigheid binnen het Koninkrijk”, December 7-8, 2022 in the Hague, the Netherlands. (IS/1183/2021-2022 dated August 12, 2022 and IS/054/2022-2023 dated October 4, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.