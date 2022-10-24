CDFHA implements educational and social empowerment programs for the elderly

PHILIPSBURG – Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), a division of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, is tasked with (co)implementing educational and social empowerment programs, as well as working with vulnerable groups within the community, including the elderly.

As a result, the CDFHA conducted an audit of four senior organizations, which revealed, among other things, the need for info sessions tailored exclusively to the elderly.

CDFHA then held numerous informational sessions for the elderly, one of which was titled, “Hygiene For Seniors,” and covered information about the entire body, from the hair to the feet, as well as care recommendations for various body parts.

Minister Ottley visited the groups to spend time talking, answering questions and even joined them in playing dominoes.

Given the focus of hygiene during the information sessions, Minister Ottley offered each person a hygiene gift basket containing personal care items.

“I will do my best to invest more time in visiting our seniors, and I will continue to introduce programs to benefit them,” said Minister Ottley.