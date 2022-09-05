Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio to host its first Model Bootcamp with International Catwalk Coach Mandy Dyonne Lieveld!

ST. MAARTEN – Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio is pleased to announce its first annual ‘Model Bootcamp’ which will take place from Friday October 7th to Sunday October 9th, 2022 at the Indisu Dance Theatre (Caribbean Cinema) in St. Maarten.

This 3 day hands-on Model Bootcamp led by International Catwalk Coach Mandy Dyonne Lieveld, is designed to teach aspiring models (male and female) to be the best version of themselves but also for men and women that are struggling with self-confidence and self-esteem, this is the Bootcamp for you!

Through intensive runway training, pose coaching, fitness and photoshoots, the Model Bootcamp will help guide and equip the participants with the necessary skills and professionalism to succeed in achieving their goals of being a model and boast self-esteem and confidence.

Mandy Dyonne Lieveld who has her basis in New York, has coached over 750+ models for the Elite Model Look, One Management New York, Fusion New York, Silent New York (Just to name a few) and has collaborated with Tony Cohen and Emporio Armani among others. Mandy is also the runway coach and judge for Holland’s Next Top Model. With her Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Amsterdam, Mandy knows how to coach and tutor on a psychological level. She’ll give you the skills and confidence to rock the runway, your everyday lifestyle and radiate on the camera.

What you will gain from this Model Bootcamp is: Self-confidence, Intense Runway Training,

Pose and Photoshoot Coaching, Building your Portfolio, Casting Calls, Social Media Marketing Strategy on how to brand yourself and a Fashion Show. And all this for only USD 450.00!

If you like to sign up or interested in participating in this Model Bootcamp please contact

Stacy-ann by email: info@stacyanntaylorstudio.com of phone +1721-522.68.66.

MODELING AGENCY

The Stacy-Ann Taylor Model Agency and Image Consultancy created and led by Stacy-Ann Taylor, began its operations in June 2020. Stacy-Ann established her own studio to combine her talents, professional experience and passion to help clients.

Since the start, the agency has trained and coached a diverse group of talented individuals who have performed in many local fashion shows and participated in several video and photoshoots for clients both locally and internationally. One of our goals, is to have our models placed with international agencies.

As a Model Agency and Image Consultancy, Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio has earned a reputation for making her clients’ look and feel their best to present themselves to the world with pep in their step, a fresh face and boost in their confidence.

ABOUT STAY-ANN TAYLOR AND THE STUDIO

Stacy-Ann is a self-taught makeup artist, with numerous years of experience at MAC Cosmetics as senior makeup artist and product specialist. Stacy-Ann has been working in this field for over a decade providing make up for many different occasions, like bridal makeup, fashion makeup, photo shoots, corporate websites and commercial video’s to name a few.

Besides makeup, fashion has always been her passion ever since she can remember. Before pursuing a career as a makeup artist, Stacy-Ann has been working at different boutiques in St. Maarten like Liz Claiborne and Qui Boutique.

With all the experiences gained in the makeup and fashion field, Stacy-ann decided to establish her own Studio to bring her knowledge together and help clients with makeup artistry, image consultancy, creative concept development, photography assistant and with providing models. For this last group Stacy-Ann specifically started a modeling agency.

For interested companies or media outlets that would like to partner up or have more information about this ‘Model Bootcamp’ please contact Stacy-Ann directly by phone: +1721-522.68.66 or by email.