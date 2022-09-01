Seizure in “THEMIS” investigation

PHILIPSBURG / WILLEMSTAD — On August 30, 2022, the police seized five properties in Curaçao in the context of the criminal investigation “Themis” on behalf of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The seizure was made in the context of the Criminal Financial Investigation that is ongoing against S.Q., who is considered to be one of the leaders of the No Limit Soldiers (NLS) by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM).

Q. is suspected of giving orders for various murders, kidnapping, leading a criminal organization and money laundering. These acts were allegedly committed in various countries of the Kingdom as well as abroad. The prosecution suspects that Q. has invested criminally obtained money in the five aforementioned properties. Several witnesses were heard in connection with this on August 30, 2022.

The Themis investigation is being conducted under the direction of the Curaçao Prosecutor’s Office and the Sint Maarten Prosecutor’s Office by a criminal investigation team consisting of members of the Sint Maarten, Curaçao, and Aruba police forces and the Detective Cooperation Team (RST). Q. was arrested in Dubai in November 2021.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Curaçao is currently awaiting his extradition. This extradition procedure will take some time as the Kingdom has no extradition treaty with Dubai.