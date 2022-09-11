Road closures on Monday and Tuesday for Opening of the new Parliamentary Year 2022-2023

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – A number of road closures that will be in place on Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13 for the annual Opening of the new Parliamentary Year.

The Wilhelminastraat in front of the House of Parliament will be closed on Monday, September 12 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The closure is in connection with a rehearsal for the personnel from the various uniformed services, who will be participating in the parade on the occasion of the opening of the new parliamentary year as well as some other preparations.

Back Street and Front Street will be closed on Tuesday, September 13 from 6.00 AM to 2.00 PM This is in connection with the official ceremonies for the opening of the new parliamentary year.