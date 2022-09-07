Public’s help sought in August 17 Sr. Modesta Road shooting

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The public’s help is sought in the fatal shooting case of August 17 that left one man lying dead close to a carwash on Sister Modesta Road in Simpson Bay. One suspect is detained in connection with this case. However, more information is sought by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM in this case.

KPSM’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seeks additional information from any witnesses to the shooting as well as the events before and after it. Anyone with information about what exactly happened that day that led to the shooting is urged by authorities to share this with police.

Any additional information, no matter how small, may provide further assistance and clarify exactly what took place on the afternoon of August 17 is welcomed by CID.

If you witnessed this incident or you know what took place on that day, call KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 208 /214 or the anonymous tip line 9300. Your identity will be protected.