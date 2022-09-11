Public meeting of Parliament regarding the Closing of the Parliamentary Year 2021-2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Closing by the Chairperson of Parliament of Parliamentary Year 2021-2022

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament