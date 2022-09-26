Police team carrying out controls.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Tasked with reducing violent robberies and monitoring at school districts, the police have created a special team. In the past weeks, this team has carried out several operations, a summary of was made of September 19 to 23, 2022, is below.

A total of 148 vehicles were stopped by police. Of those, 42 related to dark tinted windows. A dozen motorcycles were stopped, and three were confiscated for failure to meet the technical requirements in accordance with the traffic law.

A total of 34 persons were stopped by the team at various businesses across in connection with violations of the firearms and narcotics ordinance. Of these, six were arrested and taken to the police station in Philipsburg. A total of 179 grams of narcotics were confiscated.

On the school front, police intervened in three fights in the school district.

Police will continue these types of controls.