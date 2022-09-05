Police carried out a house search at two locations

SOUTH REWARD, Sint Maarten — During the past few weeks, the St. Maarten Police Force has been receiving information from members of the public regarding several locations where persons were believed to be possibly in possession of firearms and narcotics .

As a result, on August 31, 2022, around 05:45 a.m., several officers from the KPSM conducted a search of two locations, one of which was located on the LB Scott road and the other on a second location in St. Peters.

However, at the location in St. Peters, the team encountered an alarm pistol which was confiscated.

While at the location on L.B Scott road, officers located and seized several items related to drug trafficking, which included narcotics and ammunition.

During the course of the search, officers additionally discovered that marijuana was being grown in the resident’s yard as well as in a marijuana nursery. All plants and plant objects were seized.

An amount of cash and distribution packaging was also found and confiscated. Two suspects were arrested and brought to the police station in for further investigation. These investigations are still ongoing.

The public of St. Maarten in general is encouraged to report these types of illicit activities to the police via their anonymous tip line anonymously

at 9300 or a message via the KPSM Facebook.