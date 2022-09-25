Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) to start next week

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) will take place in The Hague, the Netherlands from Tuesday, September 27, to Friday, September 30, 2022. During the IPKO, delegations of the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten and of the States General, under the leadership of the chairlady of the permanent committee for Kingdom Relations of the Second Chamber, Ms. Mariëlle Paul (VVD), will meet on topics that affect the countries of the Kingdom. The topics in this IPKO are the unsolicited advice of the Council of State of the Kingdom on the Kingdom, treaties and Union law, consensus kingdom laws, a proposed Kingdom Law on Kingdom disputes, cooperation within the Kingdom and democratic deficit, and colonialism and the history of slavery.

Agenda

The consultation will start on September 27 with an opening meeting in the plenary room of the First Chamber. Here the delegation leaders of the Caribbean Parliaments and the leader of the States General delegation, Mr. Paul Rosenmöller (Groen Links).h++, will give a presentation on recent developments in the four countries. In the afternoon the meeting will be continued in the Second Chamber, with discussions on the unsolicited advice of the Council of State of the Kingdom and the subject of Consensus Kingdom Laws.

On September 28, a presentation is planned by the delegates of the Caribbean Parliaments, on a new proposal for the Kingdom Disputes Regulation. After that presentation, the topics of cooperation within the Kingdom and the democratic deficit, as well as colonialism and the history of slavery are on the agenda. On Thursday, IPKO will make working visits to the Floriade and the Farm of the Future (WUR) on the theme of food safety and sustainability. The interparliamentary consultations will end on Friday, September 30, with the adoption and signing of the agreements list and a joint press conference by the chairpersons of the four delegations.

The deliberations between the delegations are largely public and can be followed live via a live stream – depending on the location – on the website of the First Chamber and the Second Chamber.

Links

Links to the daily sessions are:



For the part in the First Chamber on Tuesday morning, this link can be used: https://www.eerstekamer.nl/plenaire_vergadering/20220927/live

For the part in the Second Chamber on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and Friday, this link can be used:

https://www.tweedekamer.nl/vergaderingen/livedebat/troelstrazaal

These links will also be available on the FB page of the Parliament of Sint Maarten.