CXC to release exam results on Monday; Online student portal available to check

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Sunday advised candidates that the results of this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®) examinations, will be released online at 6:00 pm (AST) on Monday 5 September 2022.

Candidates may access their results via the Student Portal at https://www.cxc.org/student-results. CXC® has established a Helpdesk service to provide support to candidates accessing their results via the student portal. For assistance, candidates may contact the CXC® Helpdesk service in Barbados at 1-246-227-1700 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, between the hours of 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (AST) on Monday 5 September.

Stakeholders are reminded that results are preliminary. Candidates who may have questions about their grades, may submit requests for reviews and/or queries. The deadline for submission is Friday 7 October 2022.

Stakeholders are kindly invited to note the following guidance:

• Ungraded: A result of “Ungraded” indicates that an SBA, SBA grade, multiple-choice paper or supporting documents was not submitted on behalf of a candidate. Candidates may submit a Query to have this result investigated. Candidates are not required to pay for this service. Queries may be submitted through schools for in school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates.

• Absent: Candidates who attended an examination but received a result of “Absent”, may submit a Query to have this result investigated. Candidates are not required to pay for this service. Queries may be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates.

• Review: Candidates who may have questions about a grade and would like to have a script reviewed, may submit a request for a “Script Review”. Please note that a script review may result in an overall Grade either increasing or remaining the same. If the review results in an increase in an overall grade, the candidate will receive a refund of their review fee. Reviews may be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates. The cost per review is USD$30.

The CXC® team has been in contact with regional and international higher education institutions to communicate the timing of the release of results in order to minimize the possibility of students being disadvantaged during the matriculation process.

The Official Release of Results Ceremony for the CXC® May/June 2022 Regional Examinations, will take place on Monday 5 September 2022 at 10:00 am AST, at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Development Centre in Saint Lucia.

St Lucia’s Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Shawn Edward will deliver the feature address and remarks will also be delivered by Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC® and Ms Michelle Charles, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training. Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, Examination Services Division, CXC®, will deliver a presentation on the 2022 Examination Administration and Results.

In addition to remarks from Ministry of Education and CXC® officials, attendees will also be treated to a cultural performance.

The event will be streamed live online at cxc.org/cxctv

For further information, kindly contact us at +1 (246) 227-1700 or email cxcezo@cxc.org (Barbados), or for queries in Jamaica at + 1 (876) 630-5200 or email: cxcwzo@cxc.org

About CXC®:

The Caribbean Examinations Council® (CXC®) was established in 1972 under Agreement by the Participating Governments in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). CXC® assures the global human resource competitiveness of the Caribbean through the provision of syllabuses of the highest quality; valid and reliable examinations and certificates of international repute for students of all ages, abilities and interests; services to educational institutions in the development of syllabuses, examinations and examinations’ administration, in the most cost-effective way.

CXC® comprises 16 Participating Countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The first examinations for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) were offered in 1979 in five subjects. Subsequent to CSEC®, CXC® has introduced a comprehensive suite of qualifications to meet the needs of the region: Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment™ (CPEA™), Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®), *Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®) and the CXC® Associate Degree (CXC®-AD).

The organisation also collaborates with countries in the Dutch Caribbean – Curaçao, Saba, St Eustatius and St Maarten, as well as Suriname.

Additional information about the Caribbean Examinations Council®can be found at www.cxc.org