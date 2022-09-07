CPOs talk to De Weever School pupils about good vaping, good behavior

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Community Police Officers (CPOs) of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM are continuing in their mission to be visibly closer to their communities and to this end officers visited Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School to talk with Group 7-8 pupils on Monday, September 5.

The CPOs were invited by school management to give insights about appropriate school conduct/ behavior, the harmful effects of vaping especially for children, and effects of consuming alcohol.

KPSM management expresses appreciation to the school’s management for the invitation and organizing this session. The police brass also commends the CPOs who give their time and attention to this community building activities.