Congress Communication, Power of the Kingdom opened

On September 1, the Congress Communication, Power of the Kingdom was opened digitally by State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations. Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas also spoke at the opening.

This two-day conference on Curaçao is organized by the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations and other partners.

Approximately 150 communication professionals from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Suriname and the European Netherlands will be present. They follow various masterclasses and workshops in the field of communication.

On Thursday September 1, the masterclasses “The umbrella of intercultural communication” and “Words between mistrust and disinterest” were given. Employees from the crisis management field were also present at the workshop “Crisis communication: working together in the eye of the storm”.

On Friday September 2nd, the masterclasses “The power of the spoken word” and “Strategic communication in practice – claim your position” were on the program. The congress will be concluded with “benben bo’i brùg”.

Lucia Beck, liaison for BZK communications, is pleased that so many communication professionals are taking part in this conference, which focuses on sharing knowledge and experience, but above all networking and collaboration.