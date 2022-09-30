CLIMB Foundation donated a total of ninety FBE-aligned books

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Creative Leadership and Innovation Management Bureau (CLIMB) Foundation in collaboration with the St. Martin Time Share Association (SMTA) recently donated a total of ninety FBE-aligned books to Group 8 students of the Marie Genevieve De Weever, Excellence Learning Academy, and All Children Education Foundation (ACE) primary schools. The schools received copies of Mathematics: FBE Exit Exam Preparation Workbooks and the recently published standard-based FBE Science and Mathematics Practice Exam books.

The aim of this annual initiative is to provide the students with standard-based high-quality materials that would aid in their preparations for the FBE exams. “We recognize the difficulty that students and teachers have in acquiring the proper materials for effective preparation for the FBE exams. Therefore, we have created books and FBE standard-based test preparation materials that are specifically made for our students to give them the best chance for success in these exams. CLIMB foundation extends its gratitude to the SMTA for making such an initiative possible”, stated Delroy Pierre, author of the books, who made the presentation to the schools together with Ms. Colleena Clarke, an SMTA representative.

CLIMB foundation, with its strong focus on educational equity, continues to work with other organizations to provide avenues, especially for marginalized students, to realize their true potential through increased academic achievement.