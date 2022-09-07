“Applying to Schools in the Netherlands” to be held on September 15

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Every year many of our students decide that they want to continue their studies in the Netherlands however many do not know how to proceed or what the requirements are. However, Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Affairs is here to help.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 a free workshop entitled “Applying to Schools in the Netherlands” will be held at the University of St. Martin for students who want to continue their studies in the Netherlands. This workshop is geared at students in the last two years of secondary school or recent graduates will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

According to SSSD, with technology at our fingertips, for some students applying to schools in the Netherlands can be just a few clicks away and then waiting for an answer from the school. For others, however, the task of applying to schools can be daunting and they may not know where to start. Students also have to know the educational system in the Netherlands.

The “Applying to Schools in the Netherlands” workshop is aimed at students from all the sections of the diverse education system on St. Maarten. Vocational as well as academic tracts and schools with Dutch or English language instruction in the Netherlands will be covered. Educational changes occur frequently in the Netherlands and it is important for students to know of such, say SSSD officials.

“Requirements for admissions may vary from school to school and admission may not be granted with a diploma or decent grades. For example some schools have interviews, language tests and other requirements and students should know this,” SSSD officials indicated.

SSSD officials indicated that students are urged to register in advance so that space availability and meeting the Covid guidelines may not become issues. Parents are urged to encourage their children to participate in this workshop.. If parents or students have any questions on these workshops, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone +17215431235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org for more information.

The Student Support Services Division is located in the Gatspy’s Building, across from the Police Station and next to the Windward Island Bank (WIB) in Philipsburg. SSSD provides many services to students including psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshops.