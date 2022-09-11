An 9-month-old baby among 6 Cubans & 1 Kittitian detained in the BVI

British Virgin Islands — Seven illegal immigrants are now in the custody of immigration officers after being detained on Great Thatch early Friday morning, September 9, 2022.

According to a press release from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), following notification from the US Coast Guard of a suspicious vessel in [British] Virgin Islands waters around 4:30am, Virgin Islands Search and Rescue and officers of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force responded, and the Joint Task Force was activated.