PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — A man with initials D.A.R. turned himself into police on Friday, August 19 around 5:00pm, in connection with the Sister Modesta Road Shooting on Wednesday, August 17.

The man went to the police station in Phillipsburg and indicated that he was involved in the Simpson Bay shooting.

He was immediately arrested and turned over to the Major Crimes Unit detectives who are investigating the matter.