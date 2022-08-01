Severely injured woman in hospital

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, around 6:00 a.m., the staff of central dispatch received a notification from the St. Maarten Medical Center of a woman who had arrived with multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

Detective personnel were dispatched to SMMC to investigate said case.

The victim give police a brief statement and details of the suspected suspect who had assaulted her.

Police conducted an island-wide search for the suspect who was said to be in possession of the victim’s vehicle.

At about midday, it was reported that the suspect called a police officer and informed the officer that he would appear at the police station, which he did.

This suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody. The vehicle was later also confiscated in the interests of this investigation.

Later that evening police received information that the victim had suffered severe injuries from the attack but received medical treatment from the specialists at SMMC and is now in stable condition.

It was reported to the police today august 1st 2022, that the victim may be flown off island to receive further medical treatment.

This investigation is still ongoing.