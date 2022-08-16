Several persons arrested over the past few weeks for being in possession of stolen vehicles

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Over the course of the last few weeks, while carrying out targeted traffic checks, several vehicles suspected of being stolen were confiscated by the police. In the course of inspection of the vehicles, it was discovered that the vin numbers and/or engine numbers had been modified or changed.

Throughout the months of July and August, some 7 people were detained by the police because they had bought or were in possession of a car believed to have been stolen.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM reminds the public to avoid purchasing potentially stolen vehicles.

Many stolen vehicles are resold well below their actual value. Some buyers have no idea that the vehicles were stolen until it is too late. At that point, the buyers are at a double disadvantage, because the vehicle will be confiscated, they could be arrested for being in possession of stolen goods, and monies will be lost.

Officers are busy conducting spot checks on vehicles which are mostly stolen as well as being resold on the island.

KPSM has been working together with French side counterparts to halt the vehicle thefts on the island. Law enforcements from both sides of the island have intensifying controls on all vehicles that are presumed stolen.