Police officer arrested in ongoing investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — A member of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM was arrested today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, based on a complaint of alleged sexual assault.

The victims had reported the incident to the police and subsequently the KPSM detective personnel conducted an in-depth preliminary investigation into the matter which later led to the arrest of the police officer R.J. by the officers of the National Detective.

This investigation is now in the hands of the National Detectives (Lands-recherché) who are now leading the case. As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.

Editor Note: This isn’t the police officer who got the sweet deal last week of disciplinary action, today Wednesday August 17, 2022 the National Detectives arrested a compete different officer in a complete different case and he was not as lucky as the one of last week !!!!