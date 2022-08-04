Police investigating shooting and meat cleaver incidents

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating two serious, but unrelated incidents that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The first incident concerns a shooting in the vicinity of El General on Soualiga Road, Philipsburg. Central Dispatch received notification of the shooting around 8:45pm. Indications were that number of unknown people fired shots in the area.

Several valuable clues were recovered from the scene by police. A bulletproof vest and a firearm were found in a nearby yard and confiscated by police.

Two suspects, initials C.C and E.J. respectively, were arrested in connection with the incident and transported to Philipsburg police station for further questioning.

The reason for this shooting incident is still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

The second incident occurred in close to Sister Marie Laurence Primary School in Middle Region in which a part of a man’s hand was chopped off with a meat cleaver.

Central Dispatch received a call, around 10.30 pm, about the serious assault that occurred after fight that have taken place in Middle region.

At the scene, police patrol found a man on the ground bleeding heavily from his hand. Ambulance personnel stabilized the victim and transported him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

At the scene, another man, initials D.T.B, informed police that he and the victim has a fight and he assaulted the victim with a meat cleaver. The man was arrested and the weapon was confiscated by police. He is detained pending further investigation.