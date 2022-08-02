Ottley allows flights to continue between Dominican Republic and St. Maarten until August 31st, 2022

After the fact, the Minister learnt of the decision taken by the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority and has called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation. “Once I have sat with our Civil Aviation and get a clear picture of what has occurred, we will further evaluate the next steps,” said Ottley. The Minister also stated that he was not inclined to pressure travelers when many would be traveling for summer vacation and medical purposes.

“We will have to find a more diplomatic approach to the situation and ensure that we protect our Airline (Winair) while allowing free movement between both countries who have a long and cherished history of friendship and family ties,” said Ottley.