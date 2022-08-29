MSC to Offer Caribbean Fly-Cruises in the Brazilian Market

MSC Cruises is partnering with a local airline to offer fly-cruise packages in the Brazilian market during the 2022-2023 season.

Sailing to the Southern Caribbean, the product includes air and ground transportation, in addition to the cruise itself.

“Resuming air charters after two years is an honor. To a cruise line, it’s not a very usual practice anymore, but we’ll resume this kind of operation, which is great to all of the tourism trade,” said Adrian Ursilli, MSC Cruises’ Brazil Country Manager.

“We want to make a full restart, with constant and permanent operations,” he added.

Departing from São Paulo – Brazil’s biggest city – the package includes a direct flight to Martinique.

Once in the Caribbean Island, passengers will be transported by MSC directly to Seaside, which will then sail a seven-night itinerary in the region.

After the cruise, guests will be transported back to the airport to board another chartered flight on their way back to Brazil.

The package includes weekly departures between December 2022 and April 2023.

“It is a unique product, especially today, when we have challenges with exchange rates and bottlenecks when requesting U.S. visas,” said Ignacio Palacios, MSC Cruises’ Sales and Revenue Director in Brazil.

To be operated by the MSC Seaside, the cruise itinerary sails exclusively in the Caribbean, eliminating the need of any visas for Brazilian citizens.

Departing from Fort-de-France, the 2017-built vessel offers two different week-long itineraries visiting St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, Dominica, Barbados and more.

“Is a ship known to the Brazilian public, which has cruised in Brazil and differs from other vessels due to its architectural feature,” Palacios highlighted, noting that the ship offers large external areas, allowing guests to connect with the sea.

According to Palacios, MSC is currently offering 3,500 berths on the package. If the inventory is sold out by October, he added, a second plane will be chartered to offer additional berths.

“It’s a commitment that we are making,” he added.

