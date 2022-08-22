MP Romou Presents Home Away From Home with Free Internet Service In Honor of World Senior Citizens Day

Aims to Extend This Initiative To All Senior Programs In The Near Future

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Friday August 19th, just two days shy of World Senior Citizens Day, MP Romou presented Patricia “Pasty” Flanders from the Home Away From Home Foundation, in the company of many excited seniors, a Free “Connect Me” Internet Box from Telem so that the seniors can enjoy free internet while they attend their day program at the John Larmonie Center. This gesture was met with a round of applause from the thankful seniors as they have been wanting and asking to get internet access at the center for over two years now. After officially handing over the Connect Me Internet device, MP Romou plugged in the device and began connecting the seniors’ devices one by one to their new free internet courtesy of TELEM.

“Once the seniors were connected, one senior immediately called her daughter abroad boasting that she finally has internet at the center and she can speak with her now throughout the day. It was so heartwarming to experience that” MP Romou stated.

“As you know, there are several day-programs on the island that cater to our gems of the community- our seniors. These programs serve as a way for our seniors to go out and connect with other seniors, engage in fun activities amongst other things. It was brought to my attention that some of these programs do not have access to the internet and sometimes this proves challenging especially for seniors who wish to stay in contact with family members via WhatsApp for example. Additionally, because there is no internet, they are unable to do fun and educational activities that would require the internet” MP Romou shared.

MP Romou further explains how she went about securing the free internet service for the seniors stating “In my capacity as a representative of the people, I approached TELEM as our biggest Telecom provider on the island to assist in providing free internet for our senior programs. As a trial, we are starting off with Telem’s “Connect Me” Internet Box at the Home Away From Home Foundation who has their program twice a week at the John Larmonie Center. Once we have ascertained that this connectivity option is the best for the programs, I will be organizing for the other seniors’ programs to obtain free internet service as well. This initiative could not have come at a better time as we celebrate World Senior Citizens Day on August 21st, and this is our token of appreciation to our beloved seniors.”

“On behalf of the seniors at Home Away from Home and myself, I would like to thank Telem for partnering on this initiative for our seniors and I look forward to working with them on getting the other senior citizen programs outfitted with free internet service”. MP Romou concluded.