Indian Merchants Contribute “Foster Home”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — During the month of August 2022, Indian Merchants Penny’s Department Store, Home & U, PKL Food & Beverage, Beds N Beyond and Office World collaborated to assist the Foster Families Central with household items for the newly opened foster home. Among the items donated, were mattresses, bedroom furniture, glassware, office furniture and curtains.

Foster Family Central, which carries out a focal task of the Family Guardianship Department of SJIB, expresses appreciation to this group of merchants for this latest demonstration of community mindedness and generosity, joining many organizations and individuals who have assisted the home.

The general public is reminded that the sponsorship program is ongoing. Corporate as well as personal sponsorship for foster children and activities, school related and extracurricular are most welcome. For more information about ways to contribute email meredith.concincion@sjis-sxm.org.