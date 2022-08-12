Governor Holiday pays working visit to Police Force

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — His Excellency the Governor of St. Maarten Drs. E. Holiday paid a working visit to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on Thursday, August 11, 2022.. The management team of KPSM delivered a state of affairs presentation of the organization to the Governor.

During a guided tour of the Police Headquarters, the Governor greeted and talked with members of the various departments including Detectives and Uniform Divisions, Intelligence Department, Central Dispatch, Camera Surveillance, and Administration.