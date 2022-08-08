PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Democratic Party of St. Maarten (DP) extends congratulations to the people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, who on Friday, August 5th, z022 exercised their Democratic right and elected a government, to be lead by the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), who with their victory captured 6 of the 8 seats in Saint Kitts. The remaining two seats went to the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP). The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) captured all 3 seats in Nevis.

“Heartfelt and warm congratulations go out to the newly elected Prime Minister of St.. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, who was sworn in as the 4th Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Saturday 6th August 2022, We wish the Prime Minister and his cabinet much success as they forge forward.

“The Democratic Party of Sint Maarten enjoys a long-standing relationship with the St. Kitts and Nevis Labor Party and we look forward to continuing and strengthening this relationship in the interest of the people of both our islands and the Caribbean region in general,” DP Leader Sarah Wescot-Williams commented.

“It is high time that we on St.Maarten reassert our position in the region and open the dialogue thereto in a resolute and result-oriented manner, our constitutional status notwithstanding, “ the DP leader added in a not so subtle reference to the current lackluster approach to strong and reciprocal regional relations.