Detention of stabbing suspect extended by eight days

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – A man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times has had his detention extended by eight days in the interest of the ongoing investigation. The suspect went before the judge of instruction today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

M.B. is suspected of stabbing E.H. several times on the morning of July 31 and leaving her on the roadside bleeding across from Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in the early morning hours of Sunday. He fled the scene in her car which was later recovered by police.

The suspect was arrested for attempted murder/manslaughter when he surrendered himself to the police at the Philipsburg Police Station hours after the stabbing incident.