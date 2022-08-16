Deadline extended for submission of nominees for the President of Parliament Award 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Parliament has extended the deadline for persons to submit their nominations for the President of Parliament Award. Persons now have until Friday August 19, 2022, to submit their nominations. The application form can be found on the Parliament’s website: www.sxmparliament.org, under the tab ’Public’.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten encourages, the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2022 of a youth(s) who has contributed to the community and the country positively whether it be academically, voluntary or in sporting achievements.

Any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes that an individual meets the criteria can send the nomination to the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

The eligibility criteria are:

⦁ the candidate must have the Dutch nationality and/or has been legally residing in Sint Maarten for 10-years or more consecutively, and has been registered in the Civil Registry for that period of time

⦁ must be between the ages of 15-24 years

⦁ has made a worthwhile contribution to the development of the community and the country

⦁ these contributions/achievements must have taken place within the last three years

⦁ contributions/achievements must have been made while the individual was acting as a private citizen, not as an appointed or elected government official

⦁ and must have demonstrated a capacity for leadership and ability to motivate

Nominations can also be sent via hardcopy in a sealed envelope addressed to: Annual President of Parliament Award Committee, Wilhelminastraart #1 Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

Or via email: info@sxmparliament.org