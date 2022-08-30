Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding proposal by Party for Progress on Parliamentary Relationship Development and crucial issues affecting the future of the St. Maarten Carnival 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on June 9, 2022, will be reconvened on Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

This meeting will continue with the handling of agenda points 3 and 4.

The agenda points are:

3. Proposal by Party for Progress on Parliamentary Relationship Development registered under IS/026/2021-2022 (IS/092/2021-2022 dated October 5, 2021)

4. Pressing issues with the future of Carnival with long reaching consequences (IS/866/2021-2022 dated May 9, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx