Continuation Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) meeting with Min ECYS about comprehensive St. Maarten history course/program in secondary school curriculum 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on August 24, 2022.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on April 14, 2022, will be reconvened on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 14.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be present.

The agenda points are: Discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport on: Review of pending initiatives and/or plans regarding the development and implementation of a comprehensive St. Maarten history course/program in secondary school curriculum Update from the Ministry on existing and potential textbooks to facilitate such a curriculum (IS/749/2020-2021 dated June 15, 2021)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.