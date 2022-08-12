“College or University 101: The United States & Canadian Systems” workshop to be held on August 18

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing a free workshop entitled “College or University 101: The United States and Canadian Systems” that will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the meeting room on the first floor of the Government Administration Building from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The aim of this workshop is to ensure attendants walk away with a better understanding of the US and Canadian college and university educational systems. It is geared at students in their last two years of secondary school or recent graduates who are interested in studying in the United States of America (USA) or Canada, and their parents.

Workshop participants will learn the various steps in applying to schools and what factors to keep in mind when considering schools to apply to. In addition, while attending college or university, it is important to pay attention to important aspects like the Placement Test, Grade Point Average (GPA), grades and graduation requirements. These and other college/ university terminology will also be explained to the workshop participants. Some social aspects like living in the dorms or off campus will also be addressed. Parents are also urged to encourage their children to attend since this is beneficial to them.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact SSSD at 543-1235 for more information or to register for the workshop on August 18, 2022. They can also visit the SSSD office which is located in the Amigo Building across from the Police Station and next to WIB.