Chris Wever once again assist children for new school year

Former Minister and Businessman Chris Wever have donned his “give back” hat again in his efforts to assist the less fortunate and foster children of St. Maarten. On Tuesday he donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies to the New Start for Children Foundation foster home.

In total he donated 20 school bags, 10 drinking water bottles and 10 cases of drinking water. The main sponsors for the bags and supplies were Flow Wellness Boutique and Art from the Heart and All Things Exclusive Prints who provided the water bottles. This is Wever’s second consecutive year making the donation and he said he is hoping that it becomes an annual happening not just for New Start Foster Home but for other children in need.

He re-iterated that he approached willing partners who also wanted to ensure that all children have what they need to begin the new school year. He said it could be discouraging to those who might not have as much to see others with new things. “So we try to do as much as possible to provide for those in need. They too are valued and their education as part of this community is also important. I may not be able to touch all, but the point is for those of us who can, to do our part,” Weever said.

He went on to thank Sally Benjamin of New Start for her dedicated and admirable work with the children and wish all parents, teachers and students much success in the upcoming new school year.