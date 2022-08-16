Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding several draft National Ordinances

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 17, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening belasting op bedrijfsomzetten in verband met de invoering van een vrijstelling psychologen (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-158) (IS/883/2021-2022 d.d. 11 mei 2022)

Draft national ordinance amending the National Ordinance taxing business turnover in connection with the introduction of an exemption psychologists (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-158) (IS/883/2021-2022 dated May 11, 2022)

⦁ Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2019 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2019) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-159) (IS/1119/2021-2022 d.d. 5 juli 2022)

Draft national ordinance establishing the annual accounts of Sint Maarten for the 2019 financial year (National Ordinance establishing annual accounts 2019) (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-159) (IS/1119/2021-2022 dated July 5, 2022)

⦁ Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2020 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2020) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-162) IS/1170/2021-2022 d.d.10 augustus 2022

Draft national ordinance establishing the annual accounts of Sint Maarten for the 2020 financial year (National Ordinance establishing annual accounts 2020) (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-162) IS/1170/2021-2022 dated August 10, 2022

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament