Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval of composition delegation IPKO and Tripartite in the Hague and approval of composition delegation Committees of Parlatino in Argentina

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 16, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

⦁ Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in IPKO and Tripartite in the Hague, the Netherlands, from September 27 – 30, 2022

⦁ Approval composition delegation and provisions Members of Parliament to participate in Committees of Parlatino to be held on September 15 and 16, and September 29 and 30, 2022 in Argentina and Panama (IS/956/2021-2022 dated May 30, 2022)

⦁ Reports Committees

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament