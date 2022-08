BES — Mr. W.E. (Walter) Kupers has been named as the new Chief Prosecutor for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The Kingdom Council of Ministers has appointed him on the proposal of Minister of Justice and Security Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

Kupers will start on October 1, 2022, as chief prosecutor. He is currently a prosecutor with the portfolio of criminal intelligence and special witnesses in Oost-Brabant. Previously, he was a prosecutor for investigations and subversion.