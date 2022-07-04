Xtratight to give kids a summer to remember at Kidz Pop 2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Xtratight Entertainment, known for its successful concerts and adult themed events, will take its expertise in event organization and focus on giving the children of St. Maarten a summer to remember.

On July 23rd and 24th Xtratight will host its first “Kidz Pop”, an child and family friendly event that is being billed as “two days of Xtreme Fun” that is the start of a much bigger vision by Xtratight’s Director Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming.

Fleming has been tinkering with the idea of a children’s amusement festival for years. As is customary of his management style, he chose not to proceed unless the situation was right and solid plans in place. Not revealing too much about future plans, Fleming intends for Kidz Pop to be a premier annual event with aspects never before experienced on St. Maarten, “especially for children,” he said.

“There are many children on St. Maarten that are not just craving for new things to do, but who cannot experience certain things they see worldwide. For now that’s all I will say, but Xtratight is known not just for our events, but for our production and the experience we create. That same formula and team will be dedicated to Kidz Pop. Kidz Pop will start with baby steps and with the support of the community, bigger steps should soon follow,” he said.

Kidz Pop 2022 will be held on the APS Parking Lot (Government Building Parking Lot). The lot will be complete transformed into a kids theme park with wet and dry rides, laser tag, train rides, skating, obstacle course, bouncers, entertainers, kids treats, food and so much more.

The event will also feature two Kidz Concerts for the kidz and by the kidz, one show and each night. Kidz Pop will also be a cashless event utilizing a token system, thereby reducing certain security concerns at a children’s event. Entrance fee will only be US $5 per person and if families of 5 or more come together, they pay only US $3 per person.

“All ages will be welcome at Kidz Pop, children deserve a fun summer too and we aim to give them just that on July 23 and 24. Parents can rest assured that we will create a fun and safe for the children and are encouraged to bring out the entire family circle to the event,” Fleming concluded.