Universal Elevators Services first major installation as a local company

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — When Glen Hodge started out as an electrician in 2001, he never thought that he would finally end up as an elevator technician today. According to Hodge, he started his apprenticeship with an Englishman Barrie Chapman CEO of Levtech N.V. who came to the island and fell in love with St. Maarten.

He was afforded an opportunity to further his skills in Kansas, Miami in the United States and train from a Trinidad company team in Sint Maarten which he used to further his experience in fixing and installing elevators. He now owns his own company Universal Elevators Services where he installs and fixes elevators.

His first major instillation was working for the principals of the Simpson Bay Resorts and since then he has worked for several companies including the Princess Juliana International Airport, Sonesta Maho Resorts, Casino and Spa and Westin Resorts to mention a few.

“I have the confidence of 80% of the companies on the island to install and repair their elevator,” said Glen Hodge. He further stated that he also has the ability to install escalators, stair lifts and chair lifts on the island.

“I guarantee you that we are reliable and when we install an elevator we don’t want you to be us in the middle of the nights which is the reason for our excellent service,” said Hodge.

Contact info: Universal Elevators Services

Phone: +1(721)-580-9317

E-mail: sxmuniversalelevator@gmail.com