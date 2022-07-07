Parliament to sit in an urgent Central Committee meeting to handle several national ordinances 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will return from recess for an urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament on July 8, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The summer recess of Parliament officially started on Monday, July 4, 2022, until Friday, August 12, 2022. During a recess period Parliament generally does not have any meetings or committee meetings. However, due to an urgent need to handle several draft national ordinances Members of Parliament will return to the House of Parliament for this urgent Central Committee meeting.

The agenda points are:

1. Letter from suspended Member of Parliament Mr. C.A. Buncamper regarding his suspension as Member of Parliament based on articles of the Constitution of Sint Maarten (IS/975/2021-2022 dated June 3, 2022)

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van de Tijdelijke Landsverordening Covid-19 bezuinigingen arbeidsvoorwaarden overheidsdienaren in verband met de gefaseerde reductie van de Covid-19 bezuinigingen op de overheidsdienaren (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-161) (IS/1123/2021-2022 d.d. 7 juli 2021)

(National Ordinance amending the Temporary National Ordinance Covid-19 cuts employment conditions for civil servants in connection with the phased reduction of the Covid-19 cuts employment conditions for civil servants. (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-161) (IS/1123/2021-2022 dated July 7, 2021)

3. Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake de normering van bezoldigingen van topfunctionarissen in de publieke en semipublieke sector (Landsverordening normering topinkomens) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-160) (IS/1122/2021-2022 d.d. 6 juli 2022)

(National Ordinance containing rules regarding the standardization of salaries of top officials in the public and semi-public sector (National ordinance standardizing top incomes) Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-161) (IS/1122/2021-2022 dated July 6, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/ SintMaartenParliament