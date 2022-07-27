Nathalie Tackling appointed chair Central Voting Bureau

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Attorney-at-law Nathalie Tackling has been appointed chairlady of the Central Voting Bureau for a period of seven years. The National Decree regulating the appointment shows that Tackling is chair with retroactive effect from 25 October 2021.

Tackling succeeds Nancy Guishard-Joubert who resigned on October 25 last year. It took five months, until March 24, 2022, before the nomination committee of the Central Voting Bureau submitted a proposal for the honorable discharge of Guishard-Joubert to the Minister of General Affairs.

The Governor of St. Maarten most honorably resigned Guishard-Joubert from the Central Voting Bureau on July 8, 2022.

As the new chair, Tackling will be assisted by two members, Carla Vlaun and Sandra Offringa, who will also serve as deputy chair. The appointment of the two members was also ratified by the Governor on July 8, with retroactive effect from October 25, 2021.