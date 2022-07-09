Media Coverage Surrounding ACU

Willemstad/Philipsburg – In view of the amount of false reports circulating with regard to Algemene Spaar- en Kredietcoöperatie (ACU), the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) deems it appropriate to make the following announcement.

On March 7, 2021, ACU’s General Assembly voted to adopt a more contemporary model of governance.

The resolutions planned for the General Assembly to be held this Sunday, July 10, are aimed at implementing that model. With this implementation, ACU, as a cooperative institution, will once again have a governance model that is in compliance with legal requirements.

Those requirements serve to protect the members, who have entrusted their funds to ACU. The governance model is furthermore in keeping with cooperative philosophy.